Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim says everyone at the club "dreams" of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the club - however, the Portuguese side cannot afford the Manchester United forward's wages. (Football.London), external

Ronaldo's options of a move to the United States include Major League Soccer clubs Inter Miami, LA Galaxy and LAFC. (Los Angeles Times), external

Lille striker Jonathan David, 22, says he would "go for" the chance to play for a "massive club". The Canada forward has been linked with a possible move to United, Arsenal and Chelsea. (Mirror), external

United are happy with the work being done by football director John Murtough amid speculation they are about to appoint former Liverpool director Michael Edwards in his role. (Express), external

Manchester City would receive 40% of any transfer fee should Real Madrid decide to sell 23-year-old Spain midfielder Brahim Diaz to Manchester United. The 'anti-United' clause was included in Diaz's £15.5m move from City to Real in 2019 and is still valid. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Star), external

Newly appointed Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick says he will use his relationship with former club Manchester United to bring in players on loan. (Talksport), external

