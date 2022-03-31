Jesse Marsch has backed "outstanding" Rodrigo to keep delivering for Leeds as the Premier League returns with a home game against Southampton.

The Spain forward made it five goals this season with back-to-back strikes in victories over Norwich and Wolves and Marsch hopes his scoring run will continue.

"I see him as a leader in a team and a guy who is 100% committed to what we are trying to achieve," he said.

"Working with him and getting to know him has been outstanding. He is an incredible person and I still think I can help him grow and develop."

Marsch confirmed Patrick Bamford will be out of action for six weeks but says Rodrigo is ready to shoulder the goalscoring burden for his side.

"The guys look to him in a lot of ways," he said. "He is going to continue to play a major part for us in the offensive field."

Rodrigo has been speaking with BBC West Yorkshire about how he is embracing the challenge of being leading marksman for the Whites.