Klopp said he knows the game against Manchester United will be intense: "Two of the biggest clubs in the world. Big fights in the past. It's an incredibly important game again - for both teams. Manchester United will go for it."

On German counterpart Ralf Rangnick: "We haven't had contact since he has been in England. I don't want to make it about Klopp against Rangnick. When I prepare for the game, I don't think about Ralf. The managers will not score the winning goal."

Asked what changes he has seen in United since Rangnick arrived at Old Trafford, Klopp said: "Nothing I want to talk about, really. Ralf tried to organise the team, give it a clear structure. They have dropped some points. United are still in there [fighting for a top-four finish]."

The Liverpool boss insisted he is not concerned about Mohamed Salah's lack of goals over recent games: "It's a complete normal spell. I liked the game against City a lot, so it's only a question of time when he scores as well. The form will definitely come."

Klopp said "focus will not be our problem" against United after reaching the FA Cup final because it is a "massive" game.

There are no new injuries worries for Klopp but he will look to keep his side fresh for the busy run of games: "Some players from the weekend will not be in the squad for tomorrow. We're in really good shape." Klopp also praised his players for their ability to keep focus high during training, "even if they are not in the squad".