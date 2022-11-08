Postecoglou on McCarthy injury, Mooy World Cup call & strong finish

J﻿ames McCarthy and long-term absentee Callum McGregor will miss out at Fir Park, with Postecoglou saying midfielder McCarthy sustained a "quite significant" hamstring injury in training.

P﻿ostecoglou says Aaron Mooy - who has made the Australia squad - is "as ready as he'll ever be for World Cup football" following his Celtic performances domestically and in the Champions League.

T﻿he manager wants Celtic "to get through the next two games nice and strong" with the World Cup creating a break in the domestic season, which he believes is coming at a good time for the players.