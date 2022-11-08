Postecoglou on McCarthy injury, Mooy World Cup call & strong finish
Andy Campbell, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers spoke to the media before Wednesday's Scottish Premiership match with Motherwell.
Here are the key points:
James McCarthy and long-term absentee Callum McGregor will miss out at Fir Park, with Postecoglou saying midfielder McCarthy sustained a "quite significant" hamstring injury in training.
Postecoglou says Aaron Mooy - who has made the Australia squad - is "as ready as he'll ever be for World Cup football" following his Celtic performances domestically and in the Champions League.
The manager wants Celtic "to get through the next two games nice and strong" with the World Cup creating a break in the domestic season, which he believes is coming at a good time for the players.
·Carter-Vickers is not overly concerning himself with potential inclusion in the United States' World Cup squad tomorrow.