Celtic concede six in friendly defeat to Yokohama

Daizen Maeda hit a first-half hat-trick against his former club but Celtic conceded six times as they began their tour of Japan with defeat to Yokohama F Marinos.

With Kyogo Furuhashi starting on the bench, Maeda made the most of his role as central striker and had the Hoops 3-2 ahead at the interval after finishing off two crosses from Liel Abada and and a Tomoki Iwata delivery.

However, Celtic's questionable defending continued and the hosts rattled four past goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, who had replaced Joe Hart at half-time.

Substitute David Turnbull pulled one back, making it 6-4 at the death with a 30-yard thunderbolt in a loss that leaves manager Brendan Rodgers with plenty to ponder.

The Scottish treble winners complete their trip with a friendly against Gamba Osaka on Saturday.