J﻿onathan Jurejko, BBC Sport

T﻿he fact Bournemouth are kicking themselves for not earning something against Tottenham speaks volumes about the job Gary O'Neil has done.

F﻿or almost an hour, Bournemouth were 2-0 ahead and relatively untroubled against a side on the verge of the Champions League last 16.

T﻿ottenham's attacking quality eventually showed as they halved the deficit through Ryan Sessegnon, but the Cherries' organisation and resilience remained intact until they cheaply gave away the equaliser.

That led to more intense pressure and Bournemouth finally buckled - again from a set-piece.

O﻿'Neil called the goals "avoidable" and it is hard to argue otherwise.

N﻿evertheless, the overall performance was another indicator of the improvements made under O'Neil and, unless the prospective new owners already have a clear idea of their next manager, he is continuing to stake a claim for the job on a permanent basis.