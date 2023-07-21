Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Newcastle United are edging closer in their efforts to sign Southampton defender Tino Livramento.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has targeted the England Under-21 international and, while agreement is still to be reached, BBC Sport understands talks are moving in the right direction, with optimism growing Livramento will end up at St James’ Park.

It is hoped Livramento will become the Magpies' second signing in a matter of days after an agreement was reached with Leicester City over winger Harvey Barnes, who is set to cost about £38m.