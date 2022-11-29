'Special moment I will remember forever'
Bruno Fernandes says Monday's win over Uruguay will live with him forever after his brace saw Portugal progress to the last 16 in Qatar.
The Manchester United midfielder has been directly involved in eight goals in his last five appearances for his country, scoring five and assisting three.
After the game he wrote on Twitter:, external "Excellent game of all of us and qualification guaranteed! Special moment I will remember forever when scoring in this competition."