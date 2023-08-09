Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

He is clearly very able. The most recent World Cup might have come slightly too early for him, but with 10 caps for France in the past two years, he looks like being a contender for major international honours for some time to come.

Well-schooled at Paris St-Germain, before four productive seasons in Germany, he has been extensively tested at a high level. Some players take to the Premier League and their new clubs more quickly than others, whatever their background, but he seems eminently qualified.

"The most important thing now is where is his best position on the pitch?" said Emery the other day. The manager's answer to that question is one of the most interesting aspects to the early weeks of Villa's season.