Martindale on Nouble's future, financial restrictions, and hopes for the season
- Published
Livingston manager David Martindale has been talking to the media before his side open their league campaign at home to Aberdeen on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
He wants to see Joel Nouble leave the club before the transfer window closes, because Martindale believes the player has "done enough to earn a bigger contract elsewhere".
Martindale added that any deal would have to be "beneficial" to the club, and the closer it gets to the end of August, the more likely it is that Nouble will stay in West Lothian.
As ever, he says the club's main aim is staying in the Scottish Premiership, but that the club's budget is based on them finishing 12th in the league table.
Despite the departure of several players, he believes that Livingston will "give it a right good go this season".
Reveals that he has spoken to six players from the Scottish Premiership and Championship about joining, but said he has "not been able to financially attract them to the club".
There are no injury concerns going into the Aberdeen game.