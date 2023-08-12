Sandro Tonali will no doubt take most of the praise following this dominant win over a lively Villa side - and with good reason.

The Italy midfielder was an energetic and elegant presence in midfield through and the early days of his partnership with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton look promising for Magpies fans.

But Anthony Gordon was as least as impressive - and his form might excite Newcastle fans just as much as Tonali's.

Gordon has been lacklustre on Tyneside side joining for £45m from Everton but he looked like an entirely different player against Villa.

Perhaps imbued with confidence after being named man of the tournament in the European Under-21 Championship - as well as competition from new signing Harvey Barnes - the forward was direct, aggressive and clearly keen to impress.

With Gordon in this sort of form allied to Barnes, Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak, Newcastle will cause every team problems this season.

A midfield with Guimaraes and Joelinton in it is never going to be outmuscled or outrun and a defence with Sven Botman - arguably the top centre-back in the Premier League last season - in it is likely to be difficult to breach.

It all adds up to a season of promise for Newcastle as they return to the Champions League after two decades absence.