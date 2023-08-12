Hearts v Kilmarnock: Team news

On-loan forward Kenneth Vargas could make his Hearts debut, while Kyosuke Tagawa and Calem Nieuwenhof are set for their first Tynecastle appearances.

Barrie McKay (ankle), Craig Gordon (broken leg) and Craig Halkett (knee) are out injured, while Alex Cochrane serves the second of a three-game league suspension.

Rory McKenzie, Kyle Vassell and Liam Donnelly played in a closed-doors friendly on Tuesday and are pushing for involvement for Kilmarnock. Joe Wright returns to full training next week.