Hearts and Australia midfielder Cammy Devlin admits "I just tried my luck", referring to his successful approach to Lionel Messi for his Argentina jersey after his country had lost 2-1 to the South Americans in the last 16 of the World Cup. The match was Messi's 1000th as a professional.

Alex Cochrane could miss Hearts' matches against Kilmarnock and Dundee United if the Spanish FA inform the Scottish FA of Cochrane's red card in the abandoned "friendly" Hearts played against UD Almeria in Malaga.

Hearts could struggle to keep hold of their 24-year-old Australia centre-half Kye Rowles in the January transfer window, admits Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson, though the player is contracted to Tynecastle until 2026.

