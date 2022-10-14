M﻿oyes on injuries, crowd trouble & Bowen running in potato fields

S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's trip to Southampton on Sunday.

﻿Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Thilo Kehrer is expected to be fit, but Maxwel Cornet definitely misses out. Michail Antonio and Kurt Zouma are improving after showing flu-like symptoms.

  • However, there's no update on Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson, who were substituted against Anderlecht on Thursday.

  • Moyes said it was "not good" four police officers were hurt following crowd trouble during last night's game.

  • Moyes said he was not the right man to talk about Southampton's recent poor form but he expected a "difficult" game.

  • The Scot also praised Jarrod Bowen's recent form. He recalled at the start of last season the former Hull man reported for pre-season training in really good shape: "He said he had been running in the potato fields and all over Hereford."

  • Moyes has told Bowen if he scores five or six goals he has a chance of going to the World Cup.

