S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's trip to Southampton on Sunday.

﻿Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Thilo Kehrer is expected to be fit, but Maxwel Cornet definitely misses out. Michail Antonio and Kurt Zouma are improving after showing flu-like symptoms.

However, there's no update on Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson, who were substituted against Anderlecht on Thursday.

Moyes said it was "not good" four police officers were hurt following crowd trouble during last night's game.

Moyes said he was not the right man to talk about Southampton's recent poor form but he expected a "difficult" game.

The Scot also praised Jarrod Bowen's recent form. He recalled at the start of last season the former Hull man reported for pre-season training in really good shape: "He said he had been running in the potato fields and all over Hereford."

Moyes has told Bowen if he scores five or six goals he has a chance of going to the World Cup.

