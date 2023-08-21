Andros Townsend praised West Ham's performance against Chelsea and told Match of the Day 2 they executed the game plan perfectly: "I’ve played low block for many years, and the number one rule is they are not going through the middle of us, if they are going to score a goal it’s going to be in wide areas. I think West Ham did it brilliantly all game.

"You look at the stats and think Chelsea deserved it and West Ham got lucky, but if you’re in that dressing room as a West Ham player, you think that you played the game plan to a tee and they fully deserved those three points.

"It can be so tough to stay disciplined, when they go against Chelsea and they are protecting a lead, you’ll happily do anything to get the three points."

