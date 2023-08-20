St Mirren 1-0 Motherwell: Your views

We asked you for your views after St Mirren's Viaplay Cup win against Motherwell

Here's what you had to say:

Alan: Played very well today but could and should have scored more but at least we are creating the chances, the goals will come.

Andrew: We are doing well. Good performance, good overall, well done lads.

Stu: I thought St Mirren controlled the game, with Motherwell looking threatening on the break, but, right throughout the team we were solid. We could've won more comfortably.

Special mention for Gogic as well as Boyd-Munce for their workrate, but to be honest, every player was an 8 out of 10. Great stuff guys. Keep it up.

Jamie: Today they played brilliantly against Motherwell and defended brilliantly and should have scored two goals.