Hollywood star Butler backing Scots

Andy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland

Scottish actor Gerard Butler played a memorable role in the video to announce Scotland's World Cup squad, and head coach Gregor Townsend revealed the Hollywood star has been along to the team's Oriam training base to lend his support.

“He loved watching us train yesterday, and we loved having him there," Townsend said.

"He came about 20 minutes after the session had started so I’m not sure if the players clocked him, but it was one of our most intense sessions yesterday so whether they were showing off, I don’t know.

“He was there for about two hours afterwards chatting to Finn (Russell) and I at the end, so it is just great that he’s given up his time in genuine support of the team, and it gives us a nice boost.”

Might Townsend employ some of Butler's iconic lines from the Hollywood blockbuster 300 to rally his troops ahead of their World Cup showdown against South Africa?

"Ready your breakfast and eat hardy, for tonight we dine in hell."

Probably not. A bit much.