Inter v Liverpool: Pick your Reds XI
- Published
The Champions League returns this week - and Jurgen Klopp has some nice selection dilemmas to ponder as he takes Liverpool to face Inter in Milan.
Would you stick with a front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino? Or should the prolific Diogo Jota be in the starting line-up? And who's partnering Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in midfield?
It's up to you how you approach it - you can pick the team you want Klopp to choose or select the players you think he will go for.