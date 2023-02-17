Premiership manager spotlight: Liam Fox

Dundee United find themselves back at the foot of the table after picking up just one point from their past five league outings, while the torment at Tannadice continued with a Scottish Cup loss at home to relegation rivals Kilmarnock.

Liam Fox spoke of the need for "more personality and bravery" from his players in the wake of that 1-0 defeat and bemoaned a "nervousness about the group".

Supporters are disgruntled and Tony Asghar's muddled explanation for the lack of business done in January has further fanned the flames of frustration.

The good news for those fans is United's last win came against Saturday's opponents St Johnstone. The bad news is that the Perth side are unbeaten in six league visits to Tannadice (W4 D2).

There hasn't been a home winner in 10 matches between these Tayside rivals in the competition (D4 L6) since a 2-1 success for Saints at McDiarmid Park in September 2015.

With three points covering the last four, this race to the bottom has a long way to go, but, with American owner Mark Ogren expected to be in town, Fox could really do with rediscovering the kind of form that brought seven points and six goals from the three matches immediately after the winter break.

