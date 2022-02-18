Lawro's predictions: Wolves v Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Leicester will be disappointed to concede an equaliser so late against West Ham, especially because they had recovered from a poor start and played pretty well for most of the game.

The Foxes still have some key players out injured, but at least there were some signs there of them coming back into form a little bit.

Unfortunately, their habit of conceding set-pieces and late goals has cost them a lot this season, and Wolves must be thinking they can take advantage too.

Reuben's prediction: 1-0

I'd usually say Leicester will win but I am going to give Wolves this one.

