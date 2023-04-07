Sutton's prediction: 0-3

Everyone seems to be saying this is a definite three points for Manchester City but I am sure Pep Guardiola has not forgotten what happened the last time his side went to St Mary's Stadium - in January, when they lost in the Carabao Cup.

I was there for that game, and City just did not turn up at all.

This time? Well, Erling Haaland could be fit again and I think everyone who plays Fantasy Football is wondering about that.

Julian Alvarez probably deserves to keep his place after his performance in City's win over Liverpool but I am not sure Pep will play both of them together.

The big difference to January though, is that City know they can't slip up.

If they do, they are quite not handing Arsenal the title, but the Gunners would be in a very strong position.

Saints will be up for the scrap but City might have a point to prove after what happened here last time. I am expecting them to show their class and they should win comfortably.

Keke's prediction: City are still going to win, no doubt about it. 0-4

Joelah's prediction: Yeah I think they are... so, no, no, I am not saying Southampton will win! 0-3

