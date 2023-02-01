Motherwell v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

St Johnstone have only lost one of their last seven league meetings with Motherwell (W3 D3), a 2-0 defeat in December 2021.

Stuart McKinstry has scored in both of his last two home league games for Motherwell; the last player to score in three consecutive home league appearances for the club was Devante Cole in May 2021 and the last Scottish player to do so was David Turnbull in May 2019.