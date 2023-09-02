Two changes for Saints, Lamie makes Dundee debut

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean makes two changes to the side that earned a goalless draw at Parkhead last week.

Out go Oludare Olufunwa and Luke Jephcott, with James Brown and Stevie May the replacements. Can May spark Saints to their first league goal of the season?

Deadline day signings Sven Sprangler and Diallang Jayesimi are nowhere to be seen, despite the cracking names.

For the visitors, it's just the one switch made by Tony Docherty as Ricki Lamie makes his Dundee debut.

It's Cammy Kerr who drops to the bench, while Luke McCowan will be hoping to make more magic after his beauty to beat Hearts last time out.