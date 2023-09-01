We asked what you wanted to see from Hibs on deadline day.

Here's what you had to say:

Kenny: We need a full-back and a centre-half. We also need a midfield player who can boss the middle. I would also get Neil Lennon back in charge and give him a deal to the end of the season. We need to start picking up league points soon.

Teagan: We need a new goalkeeper and we need better players in defence.

Alan: Considering how much money we've spent, we're still desperately short in several areas – at full-back and in midfield in particular. Obviously our plans have been thrown into turmoil by the sacking of our manager, as you'd like whoever is taking charge to have been able to assess the squad and have a say. I'm hoping for a couple of decent loans.

Graeme: We need a left-back, centre-half and a ball-winning central midfielder.

Anonymous: Let's hope the new manager can sort the defence out and let the likes of Joe Newell, Martin Boyle and Dylan Vente push the club up the table. Whoever the manager is, hopefully the fans will back him 100 percent.

David: I’m ready to renew my season ticket but only if we appoint Neil Lennon as manager. He's tried and tested, he can get the best from average players and he brings an exciting brand of football that we all enjoyed the first time around.