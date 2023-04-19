Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

As Michael Beale continues to plan for next season, while trying to salvage something from the current campaign, it will be intriguing to see to what extent he offers academy players the opportunity to prove their worth in the final few matches.

It probably won’t happen to any great extent at Pittodrie on Sunday, nor will the two remaining Old Firm games be considered as time for experimentation, but the bench last weekend at home to St Mirren suggested there may be scope to allow some youth prospects a chance to shine post-split.

As it turned out, the only ‘youth’ player who got on against St Mirren was Leon King, making a 20th appearance of the season but the first since a head knock in November.

That meant 16-year-old Bailey Rice had to wait for a second appearance, having made his debut as a sub against Livingston, there was no debut for Arron Lyall, and his fellow 19-year-old Ross McCausland was unable to add to the run-out he was afforded on the final day of last season against Hearts.

As he assembles a squad for what he hopes will be a serious title challenge next season, Beale will be taking a good look at those three and others. Alex Lowry’s progress has stalled this season, but Adam Devine looking promising in his brief showings, and players like Cole McKinnon and Lewis Mayo are out getting important first-team experience on loan.

The forward-planning must take a back seat in the coming week, though, with a tough-looking trip to Aberdeen to come and a positive performance and result required before the must-win Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic, defeat in which could make for a very depressing end to the season for Rangers.