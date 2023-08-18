Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Manchester United's first away game of the season against Tottenham on Saturday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

On Harry Maguire no longer joining West Ham: "Happy he is here. He has to fight for his position, as everyone in the squad does. It's about character, to be convinced to play - he has the ability."

On whether the squad need another centre half: "Positions are all covered. But we are always looking for improvements."

Ten Hag confirmed that Lisandro Martinez will be fit to face Spurs.

On how to fix the squad's form: "We have to step up in away games and gather more points. We have to show more personality on the pitch."

On Jonny Evans' contract: "We are in talks, when we have news we will bring it."

Ten Hag says he is happy with the current squad and thinks they can achieve their targets.

