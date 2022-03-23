Thiago Silva says he wants to emulate AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini and play "until 40 or 41 years old".

The 37-year-old signed a one-year extension to his Chelsea contract in January and has amassed the third-most outfield minutes for the Blues this season, behind Jorginho and Antonio Rudiger.

His fitness has been widely praised this campaign, but he says that he is a long way from calling time on his illustrious playing career.

"I hope can do the same thing that Maldini did at Milan," he told the Chelsea club website, external.

"That's my plan for the immediate future and I have prepared myself for that."

He admits getting older forced him to adapt his recovery regime, but believes he has the tools in place to prolong his playing days.

"When you're young, you think you're a superhero - whereas now, 24 hours seems like no time at all in which to recover," said the Brazil defender.

"You've always got to be active and up to speed with the new recovery methods. I've got lots of things I do at home, like physio work, and I've got a better diet than before.

"You have to fuel yourself well."