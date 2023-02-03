In the latest episode of the Devils' Advocate podcast, the team have been discussing Jadon Sancho's return and whether he can be like a new signing for Manchester United.

Sancho returned to action in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win over Nottingham Forest in his first United appearance since October.

Lifelong fan Kim Burdett said: "Wasn’t it just brilliant to see him first of all? Wasn’t it brilliant to see him with a smile on his face as well? You could tell he couldn’t wait to come on and the reception he got was fantastic.

"United fans are the best in the world when they are behind the players and supporting the players. Great to see him on the pitch and obviously he will take a little bit of time to get up to speed to get back into the groove of it, but I think United fans will have patience with him.

"United fans aren’t going to get on his back, they are going to support him. With so many games coming very quickly now, I think we are going to really start seeing him come good again."

Fellow fan Martin Hibbert added: "I really want Sancho to do well and I just hope he has the rejuvenation Rashford has had.

"We know what Sancho can do, we’ve seen him with Dortmund and England. It just gives us options. He can play on either flank, he’s got pace, he can take on players, he can cross, he can score.

"Like Kim said, there is no better team to play for when the world is against you and the love that he was getting and the smiles when he came on, hopefully the issues he’s had are behind him and he can be the difference."

Listen to the Devils' Advocate on BBC Sounds