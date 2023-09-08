Luton-born rapper Raxstar says the positive mood surrounding promotion to the Premier League has been a contagious one this summer.

The club are nicknamed the Hatters because of the town's historical connection with the hat-making trade.

And Raxstar thinks fans have another new opportunity to succeed off the football pitch.

"Being in the Premier League, there's a big opportunity for Luton to level up in many different ways outside of football as well," he tells BBC Asian Network's Ankur Desai.

"You walk around Luton and there's a feeling of optimism. It's incredible how football can do that."

Raxstar also thinks Luton's recent success is changing the relationship British Asians have with the club.

"It was kind of foreign to us, like it was a different part of Luton," he says. "It didn't seem like it was our team or that we were part of that whole thing."

The rapper first noticed this switch when he realised his cousins and brother were referring to the football team as "we".

"I was just observing like 'when did it become we?' It used to be 'they' now it's turned to 'we'.

"It feels like it's our team now."

