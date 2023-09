Forward Jadon Sancho will look to leave Manchester United. Talks with manager Erik ten Hag are understood to have resulted in the pair failing to settle their differences. (Star), external

United are considering a shock move for former Aston Villa, Everton and Ajax winger Anwar El Ghazi, with the 28-year-old Dutchman a free agent after leaving PSV Eindhoven. (Mail), external

