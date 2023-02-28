N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

This weekend would have been the 77th birthday of the greatest player to wear the sky blue of Manchester City.

Colin Bell sadly died a couple of years ago. During his playing days, Colin was known as the King of the Kippax (the stand on which I stood to watch the King on so many occasions).

He was also known as Nijinsky after the racehorse, due to his amazing stamina. I hope Colin’s family were able to find the time to get together to reflect and celebrate a wonderful life and fabulous footballer.

There was cause for celebration on Saturday - having squandered leads in the two previous matches, City put in a dominant display against Bournemouth to win comfortably 4-1.

I suspect our trip to Bristol City on Tuesday will not be so simple. A team on a 12-match unbeaten run in front of a packed Ashton Gate will be a challenge. I think the Blues will have enough quality though to see us through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Tuesday is the anniversary of Dennis Tueart’s spectacular overhead kick that secured a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in the League Cup final at Wembley in 1976. I was at Wembley that day and Newcastle, a team on the up, will be our visitors at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. I look forward to enjoying the match from my usual seat in Block 328 of The Colin Bell Stand.