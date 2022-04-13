While Fernandinho's plans to leave Manchester City in the summer came as a surprise to Pep Guardiola, former England goalkeeper Rob Green says he understands the reasons behind the Brazilian's decision.

After falling behind Rodri in City's midfield pecking order in recent times, Fernandinho revealed on Tuesday he intends to return to his homeland this summer.

"You're looking at his career, what he wants to do and who he is as a person and, most importantly, his family and that is something that fans don’t see," Green told the Football Daily Podcast on BBC Sounds.

"He’s in Manchester, away from home and still isn’t playing. You can imagine the conversations going on and he will be saying ‘Why are we here? We may as well go home and not play’."

BBC Radio 5 Live's senior football reporter Ian Dennis believes the player's advance announcement gives the club plenty of time to plan something special for the midfielder, who turns 37 next month.

"By announcing it now, it actually means the City supporters and Manchester City as a football club will be able to do something special for a very influential midfielder," said Dennis.

"He arrived nine years ago from Shakhtar Donetsk. He’s a dynamic midfielder, very influential in his heyday making the team tick. By announcing it now we know he’s going back to Brazil but at least he will get the send-off he deserves."

