After humbling defeats in front of their own fans in previous seasons, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says re-establishing a home fortress was crucial to his project.

United have won 13 games in a row in all competitions at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford scoring 10 goals in that time.

"It was one of our aims this season to get that back," he said. "It's great to have that connection with Old Trafford and I'm really happy with what we have shown.

"But that's only part of the process."

United are third in the home table this season but four defeats and two draws on the road mean they are sixth for away form and Ten Hag wants that to change.

The Red Devils play managerless Leeds at home on Wednesday, then away at Elland Road on Sunday in a quickfire double header.

"In away games, we can be more convincing," Ten Hag said. "The next step is to have the same team and personality on the pitch as we do at home.

"We have to be aware that when we are away, we also have lots of fans. We can grow and still have steps to make but I am happy with that as well because it's a good challenge."