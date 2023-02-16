Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble, external

Pablo Zabaleta has got to be up there in terms of supporters' biggest cult hero. He just got it. He got the club from day one and connected with fans from the moment he set foot on the pitch.

'Zaba' was a genuine throwback in the full-back position but also a very composed and probably underappreciated footballer in his own right. He played every game like it was his last and gave 110% every time he wore the blue shirt.

You would be hard pressed to find a Blues fan who has a bad word to say about him and to this day his song can be heard week in and week out in the South Stand of Etihad Stadium.

He’s adored at City, and the fact he was part of a team that kick-started a decade of domestic dominance is an added bonus to his 333 appearances.

Semi-final v United; Roma away; QPR at home - he was there.

A bona fide City legend and the biggest of cult heroes.

