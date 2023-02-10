Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United are facing up to a huge run of games.

Sunday's trip to Leeds is followed by two games against Barcelona, the Carabao Cup final with Newcastle, an FA Cup fifth-round tie against West Ham and a trip to Liverpool - all by the first weekend in March.

It is not the ideal time to have a long injury list but, in addition to Christian Eriksen's lengthy absence and Casemiro's three-match domestic ban, Anthony Martial, Antony and Scott McTominay all missed Wednesday's draw with Leeds.

Manager Erik ten Hag doesn't expect any of them to be available for the Elland Road rematch on Sunday and even Barcelona might be a problem.

"I can't say 100% but I don't expect it," Ten Hag said about Thursday's trip to the Nou Camp.