Sheffield United will not 'be able to bring in Premier League players'

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says summer recruitment must be shrewd as they will be unable to compete financially with their Premier League rivals.

"We're not going to be able to bring in Premier League players, we just won't," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"We have to go and find ones that people's never heard of, the ones with potential, the ones that we think fit our profile.

"What we have got as a group of staff is real clarity on 'this is the role they're going to have to perform, this is the make up of the player we want' and we have to try and identify that.

"We can't be competing with the other boys on wages but we can be competing in terms of how we identify players. It's not what other people think of that player, it's what we think of them.

"Loans and free transfers are going to be so big so we're going to have to be as creative as we can be to give ourselves the best chance."

Midfielders Tommy Doyle and James McAtee both enjoyed successful loans at the Blades from Manchester City last season, and Heckingbottom wants to make the most of the links between the two clubs.

"We want to make sure we can capitalise on that relationship," he added.

"The players know what I think of them.

"Those two lads - and I know what they think of Sheffield United - we'll certainly be in dialogue with City over those players and others who may potentially be of interest to us."

Listen to the full discussion on BBC Sounds, external