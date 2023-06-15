You've already seen Brighton's opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

Brighton face a tricky-looking spell of fixtures either side of the October international break, with visits to Aston Villa (30 September) and Manchester City (21 October) sandwiching a home match against Liverpool (7 October).

On Boxing Day it's set to be Tottenham at home for the Seagulls, who are scheduled to go to rivals Crystal Palace three days earlier on 23 December.

The return game against Palace at Amex Stadium is on 3 February.

Roberto de Zerbi's side end the season with games against Villa (h), Newcastle (a) and Manchester United (h).

