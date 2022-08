Fulham midfielders Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon both remain unavailable because of knee injuries.

Head coach Marco Silva has no new injury concerns but on-loan defender Shane Duffy is ineligible to face his parent club.

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without Adam Lallana until October following a calf injury.

Defender Joel Veltman faces a late fitness test but Jeremy Sarmiento and Jakub Moder are both ruled out.

