Roy Hodgson says he and the team are "very grateful" for the turnaround in form since his return to Crystal Palace.

The Eagles rejoined the club he managed between 2017 and 2021 after the sacking of Patrick Vieira, tasked with guiding them away from the relegation zone.

"When you start off, you never know quite what to expect," said the 75 year old.

"You hope the preparation the team has put in before the game is going to bear fruit and you're going to get some result from the efforts they have put in.

"But, you never quite know what's going to happen in football and you never know what to expect.

"When things go well it's always tempting to say better than expectations, but I'm not really certain what one's expectations are."

Before his arrival a month ago, the Eagles were the only team in the division yet to win in 2023, but have since won three of their four games.

"We knew four weeks ago our situation was a lot more precarious than the one we are in now, thanks largely to the fact that we've got 10 points from those four games," said Hodgson. "We're very grateful for it."

"But I don't think we should allow that to lessen our desire to get more points or to give us any complacency, because we will only be in a position we want to be in when we have more points."