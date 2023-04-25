Arteta on Saliba, nerves and 'incredible opportunity' facing Arsenal

Manager Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's huge Premier League game at Manchester City on Wednesday.

Here are they key lines from his news conference:

  • There is "no real improvement" on defender William Saliba and Arteta said "we are preparing this game without him".

  • He also confirmed that Granit Xhaka is "still a doubt" but that the midfielder will hopefully able to train on Tuesday.

  • On how vital it is to beat City, Arteta said: "The game is going to be really important. Is it going to define the season? The answer is no."

  • On winning the Premier League title, the Spaniard said: "We really want it and we are going to show that again tomorrow night."

  • On whether nerves are getting the better of his players, Arteta said: "Key moments in games haven't gone our way."

  • He said there have been individual errors recently at both ends of the pitch: "In front of goal there were moments we should have done much better and we conceded some sloppy goals".

  • On City, he said: "They can do so many things that you have to adapt to, so you have to focus on certain principles."

  • He added: "It’s going to be a tough night and a challenge, yes - but the opportunity is incredible for us."

Sign up for Arsenal alerts