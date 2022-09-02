Frank on 'intense' Leeds, home 'energy' and 'a classic Brentford window'
- Published
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's home Premier League match against Leeds United.
Here are the key lines from the Brentford boss:
Frank respects Leeds "as a massive club" and is "pleased they are in the Premier League". (Leeds won 2-1 at Brentford on the final day of last season to preserve their top-flight status.)
He added: "Their high-press numbers are the highest. It is going to be a very intense battle, which we are ready for."
Home advantage will be important again, Frank said, after their unbeaten start at the Gtech Community Stadium: "Our fans have been brilliant at creating a very good atmosphere. We can’t do anything alone; we have to do it together. The more energy and atmosphere they can give us, the better."
Tuesday's draw at Crystal Palace was "a step forward in terms of defending as a team", Frank said, adding: "We gave very little away. It took a bit of brilliance from a world-class player in Zaha to score a goal. It is about keeping the consistency in performances."
A record £1.9bn was spent by Premier League clubs this summer, but Frank said there is "definitely a limit" to how much Brentford can and will pay for players: "If you look at the number spent this window it has completely exploded off the scale. The Premier League is a different world compared with all other leagues."
Despite their own spending limits, Frank insisted the Bees have improved "the areas we wanted to improve" in the squad over the past month: "It was a classic Brentford window. We got two free transfers and three young talents we are very pleased we have got. We are willing to take a gamble on young players."
