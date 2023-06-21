Jeremy Sarmiento has agreed a new contract until June 2027, with Brighton having an option to extend by a further year.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Albion two years ago from Benfica, having come through the ranks at Charlton Athletic.

He featured three times for Ecuador at the World Cup last season and made 12 appearances in all competitions under Roberto de Zerbi, until he suffered a foot injury in March while on international duty.

"Jeremy is a great guy and a very good player," De Zerbi said. "Unfortunately, he couldn’t play in the last part of the season because of his injury, but we expect him to be a very important player for us in the coming years."