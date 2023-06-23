We asked you which player you would sell this summer and which player you would bring in.

Here's who you picked:

Mike: I never thought I'd say this, but I would sell Allan Saint-Maximin. On his day, he's a fantastic player, but those days are few and far between now. I'd love to see a quality midfielder come in who can help Bruno Guimares dominate the tempo, Sandro Toon-ali from AC Milan would do nicely.

Karen: Get rid of Jacob Murphy and get Christian Pulisic or James Maddison.

Andy: I would love to see Josko Gvardiol in a Newcastle shirt. He is both one for the future and someone who would slot into our team really well. Who to let go is a much harder question given the fantastic work the squad put in last season, but Matty Longstaff would seem like an obvious choice.

DJ: Ciaran Clark has to go as quickly as possible. While our priority should be midfield, I'm going to pick a solid ball-playing defender as competition for Fabian Schar in Nikola Milenkovic. He has the passing range to help with our build-up and Schar has a habit of getting injured.

Ben: Personally, I would sell Allan Saint-Maximin and buy a winger who is willing to work for the team. I would have a crack at Leroy Sane.