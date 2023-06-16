'Hibs have no time to waste on and off the pitch'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

This is the third transfer window that Lee Johnson has had at Hibs and may well be the most important.

When the squad return for pre-season next week ahead of a week-long trip to Portugal there will be no Kevin Nisbet after his move to Millwall was finally agreed.

The Scotland international is a hugely talented striker and his scoring exploits will be extremely difficult to replace.

At the other end of the pitch, Johnson is keen to bring Will Fish back to Easter Road after the 20-year-old overcame a difficult start to his loan spell from Man United and flourished at centre-back alongside Paul Hanlon.

From the squad that ended the season with the 1-1 draw against Hearts, Nisbet, Fish and Marijan Cabraja have departed but a serious Achilles injury for Chris Cadden may mean a midfielder will also be a requirement.

Winger Martin Boyle appears to be on the mend after missing the second of half last season with an ACL injury and his return will be a huge boost for the Easter Road faithful.

On Wednesday, Hibs will discover their opponents in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League. And with the first leg on 27 July there will be little time to ensure the team are ready to go.

During their week-long training camp in the Algarve Hibs will face Hartlepool United and Burton Albion, with any fans around the club's training base at Amendoeira Golf Resort welcome to attend an open training session on 30 June.

With European football secured late on last season, the expectations now are for Johnson's side to push further up the table and become much more consistent.