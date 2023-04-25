'Palace goalkeeper Butland close to Rangers deal'

Former England number one Jack Butland is close to agreeing a deal to join Rangers, with the 30-year-old out of contract with Crystal Palace this summer following a loan spell with Manchester United. (The Scottish Sun), external

Rangers are monitoring Greece right-back Giannis Kotsiras and plan to watch the 30-year-old in action for Panathinaikos, where he is contracted until summer 2024, in the next two weeks. (Glasgow World), external

Rangers are poised to sign Nigerian midfielder Miracle Oguduba after the 18-year-old had trial outings in Ibrox B team games against Chelsea and St Johnstone and he will have another chance to impress in Tuesday's Lowland League match against Caledonian Braves on Tuesday. (All Nigeria Soccer via The Scottish Sun), external

Centre-half Danilho Doekhi, who was heavily linked with Rangers before joining Union Berlin last summer, is set for a major transfer move to a top European club this close season, with his agent saying the 24-year-old is being scouted by Bundesliga rivals, Internazionale, Napoli and clubs in England's Premier League. (Sempre Inter via Glasgow Evening Times), external

Ross McCrorie will bank former club Rangers a six-figure bonus if the 25-year-old Aberdeen defender clinches a £2m switch to Championship outfit Bristol City this summer. (The Herald), external

