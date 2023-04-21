Kettlewell relishing task against 'relentless' Celtic

Stuart Kettlewell says this is one of the best Celtic sides he has seen due to their “relentless nature” as he takes Motherwell to face the league leaders on Saturday.

“I’m a massive Scottish football fan, I have been my entire life, and I think that you would pitch this team up there with many other excellent sides,” said Kettlewell.

“We look at sides that have got to European finals, Celtic, Rangers sides that have got to European finals, and I for one would pitch this side right up there with those.

“It’s a different way of playing, I keep stressing that as well, that’s been the intrigue for a lot of people within Scottish football that we’re actually seeing different factors, different facets of the game that maybe we haven’t seen at times but I always just keep going back to this relentless nature.

“It’s one thing to be a good side but it’s another thing to continually do that throughout 90 minutes but also do it through a full course of a season and cup competitions as well.

“That then becomes a huge challenge for the teams that have to face Celtic on a weekly basis because I don’t think that anybody sits and thinks that they’re going to get a poor version of them.

“My job is to make sure that our players respond to that and they’re well equipped to face it.”