The Wolves players have returned to Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground to begin their preparations for a new Premier League season.

With trips to Spain and Portugal on the horizon, what are you hoping to see from Bruno Lage's side?

Saturday, 9 July - Wolves v Burnley - TBC (behind closed doors)

Wednesday, 20 July - Alaves v Wolves, Alicante - 19:00 BST

Saturday, 23 July - Besiktas v Wolves, Alicante - 18:00 BST

Saturday, 30 July - Sporting v Wolves, Algarve - 18:45 BST

Sunday 31 July - SC Farense v Wolves, Faro -18:45 BST

Who are you most excited about seeing in action? Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?

