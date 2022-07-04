Have your say banner

What are your hopes for this pre-season?

The Wolves players have returned to Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground to begin their preparations for a new Premier League season.

With trips to Spain and Portugal on the horizon, what are you hoping to see from Bruno Lage's side?

  • Saturday, 9 July - Wolves v Burnley - TBC (behind closed doors)

  • Wednesday, 20 July - Alaves v Wolves, Alicante - 19:00 BST

  • Saturday, 23 July - Besiktas v Wolves, Alicante - 18:00 BST

  • Saturday, 30 July - Sporting v Wolves, Algarve - 18:45 BST

  • Sunday 31 July - SC Farense v Wolves, Faro -18:45 BST

Who are you most excited about seeing in action? Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?

