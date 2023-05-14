'Cantwell and Raskin ran the show' - Your views on Rangers Old Firm win

We asked for your views on Rangers 3-0 win against Celtic, here's what you said:

Allan: I was at the match. If we learn to play like that under pressure then I’m confident Michael Beale can lead us back to where we belong. Great energy and much better performance.

Andrew: Great win and fully deserved. As a Norwich fan, I'm delighted for Dereham boy Todd Cantwell but still don't understand why he left us on a free transfer. One of the players at the heart of Rangers rebuild.

Ronnie: Tremendous result. There's no such thing as a meaningless Old Firm game, so they can't hang that excuse out. We were due it. We have matched them in previous games and shot ourselves in the foot. Cantwell and Raskin ran the show. McCrorie must be our first choice next season. Lundstram, Yilmaz and Souttar impressed. Great day for our fantastic fans.

Dougie: Happy with the win for Michael Beale. He needed it to silence naysayers, though too little too late from the team. With actual strikers and a stronger defence, we will be in a better place next year. McCrorie looks good. Hopefully we don't need to spend there.

Joseph: Deserved win for Rangers. Controlled the midfield and kept McGregor quiet, which stops the team in green creating.

Andy: Although I'm delighted with the result and performance of many, we need to be realistic. Both teams were experimenting with line-ups, giving fringe players the platform to stake a claim for the jersey next season. Honestly, only a few succeeded for me today for both sides. It's clear for me that Rangers need to build around Cantwell and Raskin.

Ronnie: We need a new right-back as the captain of Rangers is the weak link and the weakest link in our defence. We were still poor.

Gerry: At last we came out on the front foot, played with energy, passion and determination. This time, things went our way, we had a bit of luck and got the result that maybe we deserved in the previous meetings.

Sandy: Good performances from a lot of players. However, Tavernier's defensive quality is poor. Cantwell helped stop Celtic getting beyond him, whilst Yilmaz had Abada and Ralston in his pocket. Souttar was excellent beside Goldson and McCrorie showed why he deserves the gloves with an outstanding performance.

Fraser: Let's not get carried away here. We did play well, but it was more a case of Celtic being switched off totally. I hope we are bringing in a couple of quality strikers for next season.