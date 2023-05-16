Following the news that Chelsea are set to name former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their manager, we asked for your thoughts.

Here are some comments:

Max H: Screams mediocrity, not a Chelsea appointment. Shows just how much of a mess we're in and I can guarantee this ends badly. Won nothing with Spurs and lost a one-horse race with Paris St-Germain.

Nick: I'm very happy with the news. Spurs played their best football I've seen under Pochettino and they were unlucky to come away with nothing to show for it. We have lots of players with potential and I feel he's the right person to help realise that and bring them through. I want to see Chelsea playing with pace again.

Peter G: People will say Pochettino didn’t win anything at Spurs, well neither did Antonio Conte or Jose Mourinho! I think he’s exactly what Chelsea need - a regimented, tough manager for young players.

Tom: I rate the appointment as a manager. However, seeing a former Spurs manager and fan favourite in our dugout doesn’t sit right with me. I feel he needs to hit the ground running and cut off any loyalties to them if he wants to win the fans over.