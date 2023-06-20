'A special time in my life' - Van Veen's emotional farewell message

Kevin Van Veen says he will never forget his "special time" at Motherwell after making the "really difficult decision" to leave.

The Dutch striker departs after his incredible 29-goal season - including a record run of netting in 11 games in a row - to return to his homeland and join second-tier Groningen.

“Leaving Motherwell has been a really difficult decision,” Van Veen, 32, said.

“From the day I arrived, I felt loved and I felt at home.

“It has been emotional and a privilege to feel the support from all the fans since day one. From having my own song, to the banners, this has been a special time of my life and I’ll never forget it.

“Breaking the records is one of my biggest accomplishments to date but more importantly, I hope in doing so, repaid the fans for their support.

“I’ll be following Motherwell from now on, every week, and I’ll look back fondly on my time here.

“Thanks for the memories and I’ll miss you all. I am in love….”